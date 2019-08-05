Wisconsin Badgers fall camp practice No. 5: Photos, videos
MADISON -- On a beautiful August day on the field just north of Camp Randall Stadium, the Wisconsin Badgers worked through their fifth practice of fall camp on Monday.
BadgerBlitz.com watched and recapped the session. Now check out our photos and videos from the day.
Jonathan Taylor, #Badgers WRs: pic.twitter.com/JnGR08kDjP— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 5, 2019
#Badgers DL getting after it pic.twitter.com/slD2CEcRk5— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 5, 2019
Tackling drills from earlier today: pic.twitter.com/hTbuXyr8vT— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 5, 2019