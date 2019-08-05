News More News
Wisconsin Badgers fall camp practice No. 5: Photos, videos

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition
MADISON -- On a beautiful August day on the field just north of Camp Randall Stadium, the Wisconsin Badgers worked through their fifth practice of fall camp on Monday.

BadgerBlitz.com watched and recapped the session. Now check out our photos and videos from the day.


