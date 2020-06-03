Versatility is what stands out the most when taking a look at Michael Jarvis, Wisconsin's most recent commit in the 2021 class. At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, defensive end makes sense at the next level for the two-prospect. But it wouldn't be surprising to see Jarvis play multiple positions on the defensive line when he gets to UW.

"Coach Breckterfield said probably inside," Jarvis told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "But he said bouncing outside is also possible because I'm long and everything, which helps out. He likes that I can move all over the place. He also said he loves my heart and the way I play."

Looking at Jarvis' junior tape, he doesn't explode out of his stance but he's relentless in the pursuit of the football. Playing mostly on the interior in high school, Jarvis could operate with better pad level, but he uses his size and length extremely well to create havoc in the backfield. Last fall, he had 87 tackles - 37 quarterback hits and 28 tackles for loss - and 10 sacks.

If he works on the edge at Wisconsin, Jarvis should be able to disrupt passing lanes with his long wingspan. Depending on down and distance, he should also be able to take up blockers and allow linebackers to move freely and make plays. Jarvis won't step on campus and be the most athletic or "highest ceiling" defensive lineman for Breckterfield, but his versatility is something the staff coveted. If he turns out to be Conor Sheehy, you're pretty happy as a Wisconsin fan.