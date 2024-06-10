Story: Wisconsin offered Davis, 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, in late August and hosted him for the second time during the weekend on May 31. Davis racked up offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State and West Virginia, among others, prior to his commitment. The Badgers pulled out a pledge before officials to Kansas and Purdue.

Primary recruiter: Nate Letton

Comparison on the current roster: Robert Booker

Quick take: Like it did in the 2024 class (Booker), the Badgers added another big-time pass-catching option in this cycle. And like Booker, Davis was also a basketball player until he began to take off as a Power 4 prospect on the football field. The standout from Indiana, however, may be a better blocking option in comparison, but each player fits well in Wisconsin's offensive scheme as a receiving threat.

In Davis, UW feels it got one of the better tight ends in the country. A knee injury may have stunted his recruitment a bit, but it's surprising Davis did not see his scholarship list leak outside of the Midwest.

On tape, Davis lines up as a receiver fairly often and can makes plays on the boundary. That skillset to translate well into the H-back role he is expected to take on at UW.

