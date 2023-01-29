At Wisconsin's junior day, Grant Stec measured just over 6-foot-6 and weighed in at close to 240 pounds. Those are awfully impressive measurables for an athlete who moves as well as Stec does from the tight end position. As both a pass catcher and run-blocking threat, it's clear to why the three-star prospect had close to 25 offers during the course of his recruitment.

"I think he weighed in at 238 pounds during the visit yesterday and he was 6-foot-6 and some change," Jacobs head coach Brian Zimmerman told BadgerBlitz.com. "If you look at our offense, his hand is in the dirt because we’ve rushed for over 7,000 yards in the last two seasons, but he still caught 50 balls for about 900 yards over the last two years. So he’s still able to do great things and I think that will translate over to Wisconsin when he gets there."

Stec is going to continue to add weight and could play in the 260-pound range at Wisconsin. With that, he'll be an option in the red zone and a potential matchup nightmare in Wisconsin's new Air Raid attack. One-on-one against linebackers or safeties, Stec is going to be favored in a lot of those matchups. Play-action should also allow him to make plays as he leaks out over the middle of the field.

"I think he squats around 375 pounds and he’ll power clean 260 or 270 pounds," Zimmerman said. "The bench is the big thing that he’s working on and you’re starting to see him fill out. His legs have always been huge and you can tell that he’ll play at 255 (pounds) or 260 in college. There’s no doubt about that once he gets in that weight room at Wisconsin with those professionals. Overall he’s been working his tail off and it’s starting to show. So with that and the intangibles of being able to run, jump, the size of his hands and the wing span, he’s just special as a two-way player for us."

Stec, a long-stridder with great balance and reliable hands, has success lining up at a number of different spots at the high school level. He's still improving as a route runner but has shown to be a dominant blocker in the run game. Overall, Stec has a chance to be one of the best tight ends Wisconsin has signed during the Rivals.com era.