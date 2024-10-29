Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Three-star TE Emmett Bork

Story: Wisconsin offered Bork, 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, while he was on campus for the Purdue game. At that time, the three-star prospect was committed to Michigan State, a pledge he made in May. This past weekend, Bork returned to UW for his official and flipped his commitment from the Spartans to the Badgers. During his recruitment, the in-state standout also listed offers from Illinois, Indiana, Rutgers and Coastal Carolina, among others.

Primary recruiter: Nate Letton

Comparison on the current roster: Tucker Ashcraft

Quick take: This is likely the most talented in-state tight end class during the Rivals.com era. With that, it would have been hard to watch a handful of players - James Flanigan (Notre Dame), Eli Johnson (Iowa), Jackson Accuardi (West Virginia), Blake Thiry (Indiana) and Trent Oiler (uncommitted) - leave for Power 4 programs. When the Badgers decided to pursue a second tight end in this cycle, it likely had its pick from that group (with the exception of Flanigan, who previously held an offer from UW). In the end, the staff picked Bork, who made a significant jump from his junior to senior season.

In Bork, Wisconsin is getting a nice complement to Nizyi Davis, a vertical, pass-catching option, in this class. Bork should give the Badgers a solid in-line presence in the run game, but he's also someone who can move the chains through the air. I could see Bork playing in the 260-pound range after a year or two in the strength program. And with how unproductive the position has been over the last two seasons, it makes sense to continue to add talent to Letton's room.

Bork started his career as a receiver, and those ball skills are evident on tape. But as mentioned above, the biggest strides he's made are as a blocker. Seeing him in person, Bork appears to be all of his listed height and weight. This flip makes sense for a number of reasons, and it's a solid get for the Badgers with Signing Day about one month away.