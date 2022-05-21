Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Three-star running back Nate White

While physicality is the best word to describe four-star tailback commit Jaquez Keyes, versatility sums up Nate White, who pledged to the Badgers on Saturday. From his quarterback position at the high school level, White is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. He has a unique ability to make defenders miss, both in the backfield and in the open field. And while Keyes appears to be a between-the-tackles grinder, White, who rushed for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games last fall, is a true home-run threat (see :35 seconds on Hudl film below).

There are legit question marks surrounding the level of competition White plays against in the City Conference. But White's unique skillset would shine in any league within the state. Shiftiness, cut-and-go ability, balance, burst, vision and explosiveness... it's all on display. In terms of speed, White has been clocked as low as 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash and recently ran at a 10.9-second clip in the 100-meter dash.

Can White develop into a three-down back for the Badgers? That will be something to watch as he learns to pass protect and catch the ball out of the backfield. Right now, though, Wisconsin is getting the type of player it doesn't have at the tailback position right now. White will give the Badgers a running, receiving and potential threat on special teams when he arrives on campus.