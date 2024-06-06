Story: Wisconsin offered Davenport, 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, in late April and hosted him for the second time this past weekend. Davenport racked up offers from Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others, prior to his commitment. The Badgers pulled out a pledge before upcoming officials to Michigan State, Missouri and Penn State.

Primary recruiter: AJ Blazek

Comparison on the current roster: Jack Nelson

Quick take: Wisconsin didn't necessarily need a third tackle in this class, but Davenport is another high-upside prospect UW couldn't pass on. Things moved quickly for the Badgers in his recruitment, though Blazek did have a prior relationship during his time at Vanderbilt. With just one season of playing tackle under his belt, it will be interesting to see the jump Davenport makes this fall. He is likely due for ratings bump in the near future.

After taking five scholarship linemen in the 2024 class, the Badgers could match that number in the 2025 class. It's a position that UW doesn't want to use the portal to address moving forward, and Blazek has hit the ground running since joining the staff in January.

Like Cam Clark, I see Davenport as more of a developmental prospect for the Badgers. He'll benefit greatly from a year or two in the strength program and he continues to adjust to the position.