Story: Wisconsin offered Roeske, 6-foot-8 and 290 pounds, in April of 2023 during an unofficial visit. The Badgers had the in-state prospect on campus no less than seven times during the course of his recruitment. Roeske racked up offers from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Michigan prior to his commitment.

Primary recruiter: Jack Bicknell Jr.

Comparison on the current roster: Nolan Rucci

*I’m not saying that Roeske is (or will) develop into a five-star talent, but in terms of his body composition, Rucci is a good comparison. Both are in the 6-foot-8 range with a long frame to add plenty of good weight and strength.

Quick take: The junior from Wautoma looks to be all of his listed height and weight, but he’s very, very lean for a projected offensive tackle. With that, he has a frame to add plenty of good weight over the next two years of high school and into college. In a few years, I think Roeske will play comfortably in the 325-pound range. He also has a huge lower body with monster calves, and Roeske already looks like a collegiate tackle. He was a huge priority for UW in this cycle.

Coming off a loss to Northwestern where players openly questioned the commitment in the locker room, Roeske is a throw-back in-state prospect who can be part of getting that culture back on track. This is the type of recruit who Barry Alvarez, Bret Bielema and Paul Chryst built the program with. Simply put, Luke Fickell needs more of these kids moving forward.