Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Three-star OL Chris Terek

At 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, Terek has the size and athletic ability to play tackle or guard at the next level. Wisconsin, however, projects the three-star prospect from Glenbard West High School in Illinois to work on the interior when he arrives in Madison.

"They see me as a guard and believe I will fit awesome with their offense," Terek told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach (Chryst) Chryst and Coach Bo (Bostad) are awesome. Their offense fits me very well, and Coach Bostad is great. The energy at Wisconsin was insane."

Looking at Terek's junior tape, he's a big, physical kid who plays with a nasty streak, something that likely caught Bostad's attention during the evaluation process. Over the course of the film, there are a handful of times where Terek (see .45 seconds) looks to punish the defender opposite him and drive him into ground. You love the way he finishes blocks and plays until the whistle.

Terek has a huge lower body and a large frame, but he's able to get to the second level and drive linebackers away from the action. He plays tackle at the high school level and can set up in pass protection well, but he's a better run blocker right now at this point in his career. Once Terek locks in, he's a road grader and, at times, moves the entire side of the defensive line.

At guard in Wisconsin's offense, Terek will be asked to pull, something we don't see on tape. There are, however, a few clips where he's out in space and moving fluidly, so it shouldn't be a huge adjustment for him at UW. If he does stick at guard, Terek's body type is similar to Michael Deiter, Bill Nagy and John Moffitt, all of whom had success at that position.

This doesn't show up on tape, but Terek and Bostad, who served as the lead recruiter in his recruitment, appear to be an ideal match. Bostad is known as a demanding but consistent assistant, and Terek is looking to coached hard when he arrives on campus.

Finally, Durand and Terek will give Wisconsin some position flexibility. Though each are expected to start at guard and will have plenty of time to get comfortable on the inside, both have the size and frame to play tackle, if needed, down the road.