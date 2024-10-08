Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Three-star OL Benjamin Novak

Story: Wisconsin offered Novak, 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, after a strong camp performance in June. The Badgers got him back on campus in July and again this past weekend. Novak chose UW over scholarships from Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Indiana, Louisville, Marshall, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Primary recruiter: AJ Blazek

Comparison on the current roster: Colin Cubberly

Quick take: Really like the versatility Novak brings to the table. At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, guard seems like a natural fit, but tackle is also on the table for the three-star prospect, who plays a few different spots at the prep level. Novak doesn't have an elite offer sheet, but Blazek and Casey Rabach both worked with him closely at camp, arguably the best setting for an in-person evaluation.

"I can play either guard or tackle. Coach Blazek and I have not discussed where I would play yet," Novak said. "Coach Blazek said he loved my physical presence and the way I carried myself. He said he loved how I dominated in both the pass and run one-on-ones. I love the way Coach Blazek coaches and how he works to get the most out of all his players."

Novak isn't going to be the most athletic lineman in Blazek's room, but he's light on his feet and moves well at his current size. Wonder about his ability to get out and pull in the Big Ten, but he plays with some nasty and has a chance to develop into a mauler. Again, guard seems like the best fit due to his size and power, but don't completely rule out right tackle. Novak will likely keep his weight relatively the same at Wisconsin, but strength coach Brady Collins will be able to add some strength and muscle to his huge frame.