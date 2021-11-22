Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Three-star LB Aidan Vaughan
The Wisconsin Badgers added three-star linebacker Aidan Vaughan to their 2022 recruiting class on Monday. Here's what Vaughan's commitment means for head coach Paul Chryst moving forward.
RELATED: Wisconsin adds ILB Aidan Vaughan to its 2022 recruiting class | 2022 LB Aidan Vaughan on official visit: 'Couldn't have gone much better' | Six top targets to watch down the stretch for the Wisconsin Badgers |
SKILLSET
At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Aidan Vaughan brings intriguing size, length and athleticism to the inside linebacker position. After an hand injury derailed his junior season, the newly-minted three-star prospect exploded onto the recruiting scene this fall when his senior tape circulated across the country.
Vaughan, who chose UW over offers from Florida State, Northwestern, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado, among others, has played multiple positions - safety, receiver, etc. -on both sides of the ball at Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan. That versatility caught the eye of coordinator Jim Leonhard and assistant Bob Bostad.
"Inside backer is going to be new for me, but I’m a physical kid and I feel like I can play really well inside the box," Vaughan told BadgerBlitz.com. "I understand the game of football really well and I’m easy to coach. Understanding everyone’s position is a big job but I feel like I can help be a leader and control the defense."
Looking at his senior tape, Vaughan is a physical, aggressive and explosive athlete, traits that should suit him well at linebacker. He's violent at the point of attack but isn't just a straight-line defender. He's athletic enough to run from sideline to sideline and should also be able to drop back in coverage and pick up running backs or tight ends in the pass game.
"He's got a full toolbox when it comes to being a football player, especially at linebacker," Western head coach Kory Cioroch told BadgerBlitz.com. "Sometimes you can get kids who can play tackle to tackle and really strike, and then you get kids who can run sideline to sideline. But very rarely do you get them both, and Aidan is the rare kid.
"Aidan is very physical football player but he also runs like a safety or a defensive back. Pure athleticism, strength and physicality are things that contribute to him being successful."
There could be a learning gap as Vaughan adjusts to his new position, but his instincts and natural tackling ability make a high-upside prospect for the Badgers in this cycle.
"Coach Bostad sees me as a middle linebacker and he likes how versatile I am there," Vaughan told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's really exciting to have that opportunity with just how great the linebackers there are. I could see myself be part of that group."
IMMEDIATE IMPACT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news