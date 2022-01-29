Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Three-star ILB Tyler Jansey

Tyler Jansey, Wisconsin's first commit in the 2023 class, has been described as a sideline-to-side linebacker (see 4:20 in Hudl below) by both his coaches and analysts who cover the state of Illinois. Having run as low as 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the three-star prospect should bring coverage skills and a non-stop motor to the position group when he arrives on campus in 2023.

"With his speed - he really does go sideline to sideline. But maybe the most freakish thing about him is anaerobic ability," Batavia (IL) High School head coach Dennis Piron told BadgerBlitz.com. "The kid has energy levels for days and days and days. What he is on play one, he is play on 140. He's just that kind of kid with a great energy level and great motor. He has those intangibles as an inside linebacker."

While the speed and ability to move in space stand out, Jansey, at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, isn't an undersized prospect who is behind the curve in terms of strength and physicality. It's quite the opposite, actually, for Jansey, who racked up 88 tackles, six sacks and 16 stops for loss in 2021. He's already bigger than his older brother, Michael Jansey, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds Northwestern's roster.

"Physical specimen, obviously," Piron said. "He checks all the combine boxes and he's as strong as can be. We did strength stuff this week and it's crazy how strong he is. It's been really fun to watch what has happened with him, but I think Wisconsin saw that from Day 1. He's an extremely physical player who can bring a lot of explosiveness and power."

Looking at his junior tape, Jansey is stout and aggressive in the box, traits that should suit him well at middle linebacker. He also diagnoses well and closes space in a hurry (see 1:43 and 2:30). I don't know if Jansey is going to develop into a "thumper" like Wisconsin had over the past two seasons in Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, but he should be able to clean up what's in front of him and stay on the field for all three downs. Sanborn (5 in 2021) and Chenal (8) also brought it in the sack department, numbers we may not see from Jansey.

Despite the lack of Power 5 offers, Jansey looks like a nice fit for the Badgers on the inside. Position coach Bob Bostad saw him at camp this past summer and offered soon after. Had COVID not impacted Jansey's sophomore season, I think more big-time programs in the Midwest would have been involved in his recruitment.

"Coach Bostad was by far the biggest influence in my commitment," Jansey said. "He was one of the first coaches from Wisconsin who reached out to me. He came out to a track meet all the way back during my sophomore year, and ever since then we've stayed in touch. He's the person who got me out to the camp, and after the camp I went on a full-day visit and picked up the offer. Since then I've stayed in touch with him all the time and he's just been a huge part of my recruitment, along with Coach (Jim) Leonhard. As a coordinator, I've stayed in touch with him and he came to my school twice. Both of them had a huge impact on my recruitment."



