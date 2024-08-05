Story: Wisconsin offered Xavier Ukponu this summer and hosted the three-star prospect for an unofficial visit on July 26. Commit No. 22 for the Badgers in the 2025 class, Ukponu took officials to California, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, LSU and Texas A&M. In all, Ukponu racked up 35-plus scholarships during the course of his recruitment. He is expected to take his official with the Badgers during the weekend of Sept. 14.

Primary recruiter: E.J. Whitlow

Comparison on the current roster: Brandon Lane

Quick take: This was sneaky-good recruiting win for the Wisconsin coaching staff, who quietly got Ukponu on campus for an unofficial visit in late July. Prior to that, the three-star prospect wasn't a name that was connected to the Badgers during the summer months. That trip to Madison proved to be enough to land a commitment from the 6-foot-3, 300-pound tackle.

The Badgers had some recruiting misses on the defensive line this summer, notably from interior options like Drayden Pavey (Purdue) and Kyler Garcia (Indiana). But rebounding with a commitment from Ukponu was a significant win for first-year position coach E.J. Whitlow. The Texas native pairs well with projected ends Wilnerson Telemaque and Torin Pettaway in this cycle.

Getting a true defensive tackle in each cycle is important, and that's exactly what Ukponu should provide for the Badgers. Ukponu has a nice frame with room to grow and displays good power on film. He will need to refine his technique and pass-rushing ability, but this is a potential anchor in the middle for Wisconsin moving forward. Ukponu is a high-upside developmental piece that could pop in Year 2 or 3 with the program.