Story: Wisconsin hosted and offered Torin Pettaway during a junior day on Feb. 3 and then got him back on campus again earlier this week. Commit No. 9 for the Badgers in the 2025 class, Pettaway chose Wisconsin over offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC and Washington, among others.

Primary recruiter: E.J. Whitlow

Comparison on the current roster: James Thompson Jr.

Quick take: It’s all about projection and upside when looking at Pettaway, who has just one year of football experience under his belt at Middleton High School. He has excellent measurables at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, and the state rarely produces linemen who pair that size with plus athleticism. With that, Pettaway’s offer in February was a no-brainer, and other schools in the Big Ten shared the same opinion this winter.

From the junior tape, it’s clear that Pettaway is raw. But the production was there - 25 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions - and you also saw bursts where it clicked at the line of scrimmage. If Whitlow can load Pettaway’s toolbox, strength coach Brady Collins will likely be able to get him in the 285-pound range after a year or two in his program. That potential combination makes Pettaway one of the more exciting commits for the Badgers in this cycle. Credit the staff for locking him up early before he was able to take officials in June.