Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Three-star DE Wilnerson Telemaque

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin Badgers added three-star defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque to their 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Here's what Telemaque's commitment means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.

RECRUITING STORY

Story: Wisconsin offered Wilnerson Telemaque in April and hosted the three-star prospect for an official visit during the weekend of June 7. Commit No. 20 for the Badgers in the 2025 class, Telemaque took officials to West Virginia and Georgia Tech, along with UW, in June. Florida was also in his top group at the time of his pledge. In all, Telemaque racked up 30-plus scholarships during the course of his recruitment.

Primary recruiter: E.J. Whitlow

Comparison on the current roster: James Thompson Jr.

Quick take: It’s all about projection and upside when looking at Telemaque, who has the build to absolutely blow up under strength coach Brady Collins. The three-star prospect is currently 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, and Telemaque has the frame to play in the 290-pound range during his career at UW. Wisconsin is essentially getting a big ball of clay with plus athleticism and a huge wingspan.

On film, Telemaque has a nice burst off the ball but will have to work on leverage and keeping a low base at the next level. He uses his long arms to track down ball carriers, but they should also be a big asset in disrupting passing windows for the Badgers. Technique-wise, there's plenty to clean up, but he has a nice motor and decent bend. There just aren't many kids who possess Wilnerson's measurables, especially defensive linemen.

This is a nice recruiting win for E.J. Whitlow and the Badgers, who entered the race late in the process. UW wrapped things up with just one visit despite West Virginia setting the bar high to start the month. Whitlow's ability to develop will be tested quite a bit with Telemaque and Torin Pettaway, both of whom are high-upside talents, in this cycle.

IMMEDIATE IMPACT

Three-star defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque committed to Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Three-star defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque committed to Wisconsin on Tuesday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement