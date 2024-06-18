Story: Wisconsin offered Wilnerson Telemaque in April and hosted the three-star prospect for an official visit during the weekend of June 7. Commit No. 20 for the Badgers in the 2025 class, Telemaque took officials to West Virginia and Georgia Tech, along with UW, in June. Florida was also in his top group at the time of his pledge. In all, Telemaque racked up 30-plus scholarships during the course of his recruitment.

Primary recruiter: E.J. Whitlow

Comparison on the current roster: James Thompson Jr.

Quick take: It’s all about projection and upside when looking at Telemaque, who has the build to absolutely blow up under strength coach Brady Collins. The three-star prospect is currently 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, and Telemaque has the frame to play in the 290-pound range during his career at UW. Wisconsin is essentially getting a big ball of clay with plus athleticism and a huge wingspan.

On film, Telemaque has a nice burst off the ball but will have to work on leverage and keeping a low base at the next level. He uses his long arms to track down ball carriers, but they should also be a big asset in disrupting passing windows for the Badgers. Technique-wise, there's plenty to clean up, but he has a nice motor and decent bend. There just aren't many kids who possess Wilnerson's measurables, especially defensive linemen.

This is a nice recruiting win for E.J. Whitlow and the Badgers, who entered the race late in the process. UW wrapped things up with just one visit despite West Virginia setting the bar high to start the month. Whitlow's ability to develop will be tested quite a bit with Telemaque and Torin Pettaway, both of whom are high-upside talents, in this cycle.