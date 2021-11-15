Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Three-star DE Tristan Monday

When looking at Tristan Monday's senior tape, the former Arizona pledge plays quite a standing up. At Wisconsin, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior is expected to begin at defensive end. With that, the coaching staff likely believes Monday will be able to add significant weight while maintaining his pass-rushing skills. Body-wise, he appears to have the frame to do just that, especially above the waist.

"Tristan is a phenomenal player and he’s a tremendous get for Wisconsin," Saguaro (AZ) head coach Jason Mohns told BadgerBlitz.com. "Arguably the best pass rusher we’ve had in my time at Saguaro, and we’ve had some special players.

"He’s a team captain, a beast in the weight room and plays football with his hair on fire. Tristan has a great frame to add size/strength and in my opinion his best football is ahead of him."

Through 10 games this fall, Monday has 63 tackles 9.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. On film, he's got a nice burst off the edge and can close ground in a hurry. Monday also tracks plays well (see 1:10 on the film below) and has a nice motor in his pursuit of the football. Right now, he's able to win battles with his strength and speed, but he'll need to add more to his toolbox at the next level. That said, Monday does use his hands well against opposing offensive tackles and is a sure tackler.

Monday isn't going to be the most athletic signee in Wisconsin's 2022 class - I just don't see that elite bend and flexibility on tape - but he should be someone who has a chance to emerge after a year or two in the program, especially if he adjusts well to playing with his hand in the ground. Because of how active he is, Monday should be able to eat up blockers at the line of scrimmage, which will allow UW's linebackers to roam free. Best case scenario: The Badgers could have someone in the mold of Matt Henningsen or Conor Sheehy.