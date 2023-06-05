Versatility jumps out right away when taking a look at what Hank Weber brings to the table. He's a bigger kid right now at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, but he could be 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds after a year or two in the strength program. With that, this is a kid who can play all over the defensive line and in multiple fronts, something Wisconsin displayed all spring.

"Some of feedback we got was the size that he has," Brentwood Academy coach Jacob Gill told BadgerBlitz.com. "They love that he's long, strong and athletic. He also plays basketball for us and he moves extremely well. He's a versatile kid who obviously plays on the defensive line, but he will play on the offensive line as well. That versatility of him being able to play outside or inside sticks out, and he'll also be able to play on the edge at a 5 (technique) or a 9 (technique).

On tape, Weber isn't necessarily a pass-rush specialist, but he's got a nice burst off the edge and can close ground in a hurry. Weber also tracks plays well and has a great motor in his pursuit of the football. Right now, he's able to win battles with his strength and speed, but he's also sound in his hand placement and footwork. He may struggle early on against bigger interior offensive linemen, but Weber does have the frame to continue to fill out as he learns to play with more leverage at that size.

"Coach (Greg) Scruggs sees me having the ability to play both inside and outside on his defensive line," Weber told BadgerBlitz.com. "He likes that I'm a hard worker and what I've put on tape. He's big into his faith and I am, too, so that's cool to share that passion with a potential coach."

Weber isn't going to be the most athletic signee in Wisconsin's 2024 class - I just don't see that elite bend and flexibility on tape - but he should be someone who has a chance to emerge after a year or two in the program. Because of how active he is, Weber should be able to eat up blockers at the line of scrimmage, which will allow UW's linebackers to roam free. Best case scenario: The Badgers could have someone in the mold of Matt Henningsen or Conor Sheehy.