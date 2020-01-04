It's important to note that Jalen Berger, 6-foot and 200 pounds, is listed as an all-purpose back - the No. 3 senior in the country in that category, to be exact. With that, the four-star prospect from Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey is a skilled receiver out of the backfield. The Badgers haven't had that type of true dual-threat ability at running back in some time (maybe James White?), and Berger's skillset should allow him to be used as a slot receiver or even in jet-sweep packages.

As a senior, Berger had 111 rushing attempts for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 357 yards and four scores. He's certainly coming in as a tailback, but it will be interesting to see how Paul Chryst and Joe Rudolph choose to divide his reps. That's not to say Berger won't be a 25- to 30-carry per game back, but his versatility should allow him to be used in a variety of ways.

On film, Berger, who has been timed around 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, shows great balance and an ability to run between the tackles or break plays to the outside. Once he plants his foot and gets to the second level, Berger has a gear to out-run defensive backs. Physically, he's difficult to bring down at first contact but could improve on his pad level and overall strength in college.

With the ball in his hands, Berger displays elite athleticism and excellent balance. He has great acceleration through the hole as a running back, paired with soft hands and great route-running ability as a receiver. Finally, Berger has loose hips and great flexibility, which is key at the running back position.