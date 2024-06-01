Story: Wisconsin offered Powell, 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, in January of 2024 and hosted him for the first time this weekend. Powell racked up offers from Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and Washington, among others, prior to his commitment. The Badgers pulled out a pledge before upcoming officials to Arizona (June 7) and Alabama (June 14).

Primary recruiter: AJ Blazek

Comparison on the current roster: Joe Brunner

Quick take: Powell was not necessarily someone Wisconsin expected to commit this weekend, let alone this summer. With that, this is a significant addition for the coaching staff, specifically AJ Blazek and Casey Rabach, who went toe-to-toe with some of the top programs in the country. UW beat out the home-state school (Arizona) and a national power (Alabama), among many others. This now allows UW to be more selective on the line moving forward this month.

Though he's listed as a tackle, Powell projects to the inside for the Badgers. Like Ryan Cory and Emerson Mandell in the 2024 class, Powell brings some nasty but also athleticism to the position. His physical presence should help the Badgers as they push towards elevating the position group back to one of the top units in the country.