Story: Wisconsin offered Watts, 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, in February of 2024 and hosted him for the first time in June. Watts racked up offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among many others, during the course of his recruitment. He took officials to Clemson, Wisconsin and Michigan last month, the three schools he chose from on Monday.

Primary recruiter: AJ Blazek

Comparison on the current roster: Joe Brunner

Quick take: Wisconsin has won some intense battles in this cycle, but Watts' recruitment/commitment is near or at the top. Unlike other programs involved in his process, though, the Badgers only got the four-star prospect on campus once after scheduled trips to Madison in the winter and spring fell through. UW, led by assistant coach AJ Blazek and recruiting staffer Casey Rabach, certainly maximized that official on June 7. And when Michigan seemed to gain momentum after Watts' stop in Ann Arbor, the Badgers shifted the tide and earned his pledge on Monday.

Watts, a Rivals250 prospect, is now the second-highest ranked commit in Wisconsin's 2025 class, behind only Jaimier Scott. The No. 1 player in Massachusetts certainly backs that up on tape. Despite being 300-plus pounds, Watts carries that weight well and is quick with light feet. The four-star prospect explodes off the ball and has nice pad level at the line of scrimmage. Watts' top trait, however, is likely the mean streak he plays with, which should fit very well in the Badgers' locker room.

Watts is simply punishing at times and gets to the second level as a run blocker with ease. His ability to drive through defensive linemen and then engage with linebackers is special. As a pass blocker, the coveted bend and flexibility for tackles on the edge is evident, but the upside is likely highest at guard. In terms of early playing time, Watts might be the most ready when looking at the five offensive line commits in the 2025 class.