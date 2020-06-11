Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Four-star edge T.J. Bollers
The Wisconsin Badgers added four-star outside linebacker T.J. Bollers to their 2021 recruiting class Thursday. Here's what Bollers' commitment means for head coach Paul Chryst moving forward.
RELATED: Analysis: Four-star T.J. Bollers commits to Wisconsin | Academics played a big role in T.J. Bollers' commitment to Wisconsin | Wisconsin lands commitment from four-star T.J. Bollers |
SKILLSET
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news