The Wisconsin Badgers added four-star outside linebacker T.J. Bollers to their 2021 recruiting class Thursday. Here's what Bollers' commitment means for head coach Paul Chryst moving forward.

RELATED: Analysis: Four-star T.J. Bollers commits to Wisconsin | Academics played a big role in T.J. Bollers' commitment to Wisconsin | Wisconsin lands commitment from four-star T.J. Bollers |