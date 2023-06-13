Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: 2024 OL Colin Cubberly
The Wisconsin Badgers added offensive lineman Colin Cubberly to their 2024 recruiting class Monday.
Here's what the three-star prospect's commitment means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.
RECRUITING STORY
Story: Wisconsin offered Cubberly, 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, in January of 2023 during an unofficial visit. The Badgers got him back on campus in April and again the weekend June 9. Cubberly racked up offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, North Carolina State, Syracuse and Texas, among many others, during the course of his recruitment. He visited Rutgers and UW officially with Pittsburgh also on his calendar for this upcoming weekend. Cubberly will not take that trip.
Primary recruiter: Jack Bickell Jr.
Comparison on the current roster: Michael Furtney
Quick take: Cubberly plays primarily right tackle in high school, but he looks like a guard to me based on the junior tape. I think that move makes even more sense in class with two 6-foot-7 tackles in Kevin Heywood and Derek Jensen. Cubberly carries 300-plus pounds well on his frame and displays good technique on film. Arms look a little short and he'll need to get stronger, but the footwork and balance is solid. Cubberly will get a head start as an early enrollee next year.
IMMEDIATE IMPACT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news