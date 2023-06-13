Story: Wisconsin offered Cubberly, 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, in January of 2023 during an unofficial visit. The Badgers got him back on campus in April and again the weekend June 9. Cubberly racked up offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, North Carolina State, Syracuse and Texas, among many others, during the course of his recruitment. He visited Rutgers and UW officially with Pittsburgh also on his calendar for this upcoming weekend. Cubberly will not take that trip.

Primary recruiter: Jack Bickell Jr.

Comparison on the current roster: Michael Furtney

Quick take: Cubberly plays primarily right tackle in high school, but he looks like a guard to me based on the junior tape. I think that move makes even more sense in class with two 6-foot-7 tackles in Kevin Heywood and Derek Jensen. Cubberly carries 300-plus pounds well on his frame and displays good technique on film. Arms look a little short and he'll need to get stronger, but the footwork and balance is solid. Cubberly will get a head start as an early enrollee next year.