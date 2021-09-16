The Wisconsin Badgers added shooting guard Connor Essegian to their 2022 recruiting class Wednesday. Here's what Essegian's commitment means for head coach Greg Gard moving forward.

RELATED: Connor Essegian is No. 1 for Wisconsin in the 2022 class | Coach: Badgers getting 'the best shooter in the state of Indiana' | 2022 SG Connor Essegian dives deeper into Wisconsin during official visit |