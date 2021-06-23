Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: 2022 CB A'Khoury Lyde
The Wisconsin Badgers added three-star cornerback A'Khoury Lyde to their 2022 recruiting class Monday. Here's what Lyde's commitment means for head coach Paul Chryst moving forward.
RELATED: A'Koury Lyde still a priority for Poteat during switch from Toledo to UW | CB A'Khoury Lyde on Wisconsin official: "I can see myself playing there" | 2022 CB A’Khoury Lyde Commits to Wisconsin |
SKILLSET
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news