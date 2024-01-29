Wisconsin climbed seven spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Badgers are coming off wins over Minnesota (Tuesday) and Michigan State (Friday). They are in action again on Thursday against Nebraska and Sunday versus No. 2 Purdue.

Wisconsin has started 8-1 or better in Big Ten play for the third time in the last nine seasons (2015 and 2017).

RELATED: Wisconsin Prepares for Toughest Week of its Big Ten Slate | An efficient AJ Storr is lethal for the Badgers |