Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 6 in AP Top 25
Wisconsin climbed seven spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The Badgers are coming off wins over Minnesota (Tuesday) and Michigan State (Friday). They are in action again on Thursday against Nebraska and Sunday versus No. 2 Purdue.
Wisconsin has started 8-1 or better in Big Ten play for the third time in the last nine seasons (2015 and 2017).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|
No. 1
|
UConn
|
18-2
|
1559
|
No. 2
|
Purdue
|
19-2
|
1517
|
No. 3
|
North Carolina
|
17-3
|
1441
|
No. 4
|
Houston
|
18-2
|
1396
|
No. 5
|
Tennessee
|
15-4
|
1328
|
No. 6
|
Wisconsin
|
16-4
|
1135
|
No. 7
|
Duke
|
15-4
|
1066
|
No. 8
|
Kansas
|
16-4
|
1051
|
No. 9
|
Marquette
|
15-5
|
1025
|
No. 10
|
Kentucky
|
15-4
|
1018
|
No. 11
|
Arizona
|
15-5
|
915
|
No. 12
|
Iowa State
|
16-4
|
869
|
No. 13
|
Creighton
|
16-5
|
741
|
No. 14
|
Illinois
|
15-5
|
717
|
No. 15
|
Texas Tech
|
16-3
|
713
|
No. 16
|
Auburn
|
16-4
|
631
|
No. 17
|
Utah State
|
18-2
|
596
|
No. 18
|
Baylor
|
14-5
|
404
|
No. 19
|
New Mexico
|
18-3
|
387
|
No. 20
|
Florida Atlantic
|
17-4
|
321
|
No. 21
|
Dayton
|
16-3
|
294
|
No. 22
|
BYU
|
15-5
|
283
|
No. 23
|
Oklahoma
|
15-5
|
247
|
No. 24
|
Alabama
|
14-6
|
240
|
No. 25
|
TCU
|
15-5
|
215
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: South Carolina 108, San Diego St. 95, Memphis 48, Northwestern 32, Mississippi 30, Texas 10, Colorado St. 10, Saint Mary's 9, Indiana St 5, Boise St. 5, Richmond 4, Gonzaga 4, Virginia 3, McNeese St. 2, Appalachian St 1.
