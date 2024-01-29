Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 6 in AP Top 25

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin climbed seven spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Badgers are coming off wins over Minnesota (Tuesday) and Michigan State (Friday). They are in action again on Thursday against Nebraska and Sunday versus No. 2 Purdue.

Wisconsin has started 8-1 or better in Big Ten play for the third time in the last nine seasons (2015 and 2017).

RELATED: Wisconsin Prepares for Toughest Week of its Big Ten Slate | An efficient AJ Storr is lethal for the Badgers |

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)
Advertisement
Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll
Rank  Team Record Points

No. 1

UConn

18-2

1559

No. 2

Purdue

19-2

1517

No. 3

North Carolina

17-3

1441

No. 4

Houston

18-2

1396

No. 5

Tennessee

15-4

1328

No. 6

Wisconsin

16-4

1135

No. 7

Duke

15-4

1066

No. 8

Kansas

16-4

1051

No. 9

Marquette

15-5

1025

No. 10

Kentucky

15-4

1018

No. 11

Arizona

15-5

915

No. 12

Iowa State

16-4

869

No. 13

Creighton

16-5

741

No. 14

Illinois

15-5

717

No. 15

Texas Tech

16-3

713

No. 16

Auburn

16-4

631

No. 17

Utah State

18-2

596

No. 18

Baylor

14-5

404

No. 19

New Mexico

18-3

387

No. 20

Florida Atlantic

17-4

321

No. 21

Dayton

16-3

294

No. 22

BYU

15-5

283

No. 23

Oklahoma

15-5

247

No. 24

Alabama

14-6

240

No. 25

TCU

15-5

215

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: South Carolina 108, San Diego St. 95, Memphis 48, Northwestern 32, Mississippi 30, Texas 10, Colorado St. 10, Saint Mary's 9, Indiana St 5, Boise St. 5, Richmond 4, Gonzaga 4, Virginia 3, McNeese St. 2, Appalachian St 1.


_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement