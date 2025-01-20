Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 18 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Ohio State and USC last week, rose to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.
The Badgers (15-3, 5-2) play UCLA on Tuesday and host Nebraska on Sunday.
UW was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 8), Purdue (11), Oregon (No. 15), Illinois (17) and Michigan (No. 21).
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 104, Utah St. 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Georgia 30, Clemson 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 2, Bradley 1, Maryland 1.
