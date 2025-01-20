Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 18 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Ohio State and USC last week, rose to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (15-3, 5-2) play UCLA on Tuesday and host Nebraska on Sunday.

UW was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 8), Purdue (11), Oregon (No. 15), Illinois (17) and Michigan (No. 21).