Published Jan 20, 2025
Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 18 in Associated Press Poll
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals

Wisconsin, which defeated Ohio State and USC last week, rose to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (15-3, 5-2) play UCLA on Tuesday and host Nebraska on Sunday.

UW was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 8), Purdue (11), Oregon (No. 15), Illinois (17) and Michigan (No. 21).

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
Rank Team Record

1

Auburn

17-1

2

Duke

16-2

3

Iowa State

15-2

4

Alabama

15-3

5

Florida

16-2

6

Tennessee

16-2

7

Houston

14-3

8

Michigan State

16-2

9

Kentucky

14-4

10

Marquette

15-3

11

Purdue

15-4

12

Kansas

13-4

13

Texas A&M

14-4

14

Mississippi State

15-3

15

Oregon

15-3

16

Ole Miss

15-3

17

Illinois

13-5

18

Wisconsin

15-3

19

UConn

13-5

20

St. John's

16-3

21

Michigan

14-4

22

Missouri

15-3

23

West Virginia

13-4

24

Memphis

14-4

25

Louisville

14-5

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 104, Utah St. 38, Vanderbilt 35, Gonzaga 34, Georgia 30, Clemson 30, Arizona 21, Saint Mary's 12, Cincinnati 4, Baylor 4, UC Irvine 3, Wake Forest 2, Creighton 2, Bradley 1, Maryland 1.

