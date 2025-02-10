Published Feb 10, 2025
Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 16 in Associated Press Poll
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

Wisconsin, which defeated Indiana and Iowa last week, moved up to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (19-5, 9-4) travel to Purdue on Saturday in Big Ten play.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (7), Michigan State (No. 11), Michigan (20) and Maryland (No. 25).

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
Rank Team Record

1

Auburn

21-2

2

Alabama

20-3

3

Florida

20-3

4

Duke

20-3

5

Tennessee

20-4

6

Houston

19-4

7

Purdue

19-5

8

Texas A&M

18-5

9

St. John's

21-3

10

Iowa State

18-5

11

Michigan State

19-4

12

Texas Tech

18-5

13

Arizona

17-6

14

Memphis

20-4

15

Kentucky

16-7

16

Wisconsin

19-5

17

Kansas

16-7

18

Marquette

18-6

19

Ole Miss

18-6

20

Michigan

18-5

21

Missouri

17-6

22

Mississippi State

17-6

23

Clemson

19-5

24

Creighton

18-6

25

Maryland

18-6

Others receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.

_________________________________________________


