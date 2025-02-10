Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 16 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Indiana and Iowa last week, moved up to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.
The Badgers (19-5, 9-4) travel to Purdue on Saturday in Big Ten play.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (7), Michigan State (No. 11), Michigan (20) and Maryland (No. 25).
Others receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.
