Wisconsin Badgers climb to No. 16 in Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Indiana and Iowa last week, moved up to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (19-5, 9-4) travel to Purdue on Saturday in Big Ten play.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (7), Michigan State (No. 11), Michigan (20) and Maryland (No. 25).