Wisconsin Badgers climb back into Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Minnesota and Rutgers last week, re-entered the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (13-3, 3-2) host Ohio State on Tuesday and travel to USC on Saturday.

UW was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 12), Oregon (No. 13), Purdue (17), Illinois (19) and Michigan (No. 20).