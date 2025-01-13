Published Jan 13, 2025
Wisconsin Badgers climb back into Associated Press Poll
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals

Wisconsin, which defeated Minnesota and Rutgers last week, re-entered the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Badgers (13-3, 3-2) host Ohio State on Tuesday and travel to USC on Saturday.

UW was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 12), Oregon (No. 13), Purdue (17), Illinois (19) and Michigan (No. 20).

AP POLL
Rank Team Record

1

Auburn

15-1

2

Iowa State

14-1

3

Duke

14-2

4

Alabama

14-2

5

Florida

15-1

6

Tennessee

15-1

7

Marquette

14-2

8

Kentucky

13-3

9

Kansas

12-3

10

Houston

12-3

11

Texas A&M

13-3

12

Michigan State

14-2

13

Oregon

15-2

14

UConn

13-4

15

Mississippi State

14-2

16

Gonzaga

14-4

17

Purdue

13-4

18

Memphis

13-3

19

Illinois

12-4

20

Michigan

13-3

21

Ole Miss

14-2

22

Utah State

16-1

23

Georgia

14-2

24

Wisconsin

13-3

25

Baylor

11-4

Others receiving votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.


