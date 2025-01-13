Wisconsin Badgers climb back into Associated Press Poll

Wisconsin, which defeated Minnesota and Rutgers last week, re-entered the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.
The Badgers (13-3, 3-2) host Ohio State on Tuesday and travel to USC on Saturday.
UW was one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Michigan State (No. 12), Oregon (No. 13), Purdue (17), Illinois (19) and Michigan (No. 20).
Others receiving votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook