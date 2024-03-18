Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers climb back into AP Top 25 Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
After an extended absence, Wisconsin climbed back into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Badgers, now No. 23 in the country, are coming off wins over Maryland, Northwestern and Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament. They are in action again on Friday against James Madison to open the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)
Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll
Rank  Team Record Points

No. 1

UConn

31-3

1549

No. 2

Houston

30-4

1460

No. 3

Purdue

29-4

1436

No. 4

Iowa State

27-7

1342

No. 5

North Carolina

27-7

1325

No. 6

Tennessee

24-8

1158

No. 7

Auburn

27-7

1096

No. 8

Marquette

25-9

1082

No. 9

Arizona

25-8

1080

No. 10

Illinois

26-8

1040

No. 11

Creighton

23-9

920

No. 12

Kentucky

23-9

866

No. 13

Duke

24-8

834

No. 14

Baylor

23-10

806

No. 15

Saint Mary's

26-7

568

No. 16

South Carolina

26-7

527

No. 17

Kansas

22-10

445

No. 18

Gonzaga

25-7

413

No. 19

Alabama

21-11

380

No. 20

Utah State

27-6

346

No. 21

BYU

23-10

310

No. 22

Texas Tech

23-10

205

No. 23

Wisconsin

22-13

175

No. 24

San Diego State

24-10

158

No. 25

Washington State

29-9

138

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: New Mexico 134, Florida 120, Nevada 51, NC State 36, James Madison 31, Dayton 27, Drake 26, Oregon 12, Colorado 10, Nebraska 7, Texas 7, Boise St. 6, McNeese St. 6, Clemson 5, Mississippi St. 5, South Florida 3, Colorado St. 3, FAU 2.


_________________________________________________


