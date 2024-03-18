The Badgers, now No. 23 in the country, are coming off wins over Maryland, Northwestern and Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament. They are in action again on Friday against James Madison to open the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed.

After an extended absence, Wisconsin climbed back into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: New Mexico 134, Florida 120, Nevada 51, NC State 36, James Madison 31, Dayton 27, Drake 26, Oregon 12, Colorado 10, Nebraska 7, Texas 7, Boise St. 6, McNeese St. 6, Clemson 5, Mississippi St. 5, South Florida 3, Colorado St. 3, FAU 2.

