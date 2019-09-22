A 6-foot-8, 270-pound projected offensive tackle from Lakeville South in Minnesota, Mahlman chose UW over offers from Iowa , Iowa State , Michigan State , Minnesota , Nebraska , Northwestern and Ohio State . He is commit No. 6 for head coach Paul Chryst in the 2021 class.

Riley Mahlhman , who has been on Wisconsin's campus no less than five times during the course of his recruitment, committed to the Badgers during his unofficial visit this weekend.

Mahlman, a three-star prospect, has been in contact with position coach Joe Rudolph. The two were able to work together this summer at the Badgers' camp.

"I feel like he’s a really good man," Mahlman told BadgerBlitz.com this summer. "He can really lead the guys out there. I feel like he’s really good at bringing the offensive line together and as a unit and putting egos aside, and just making five guys that are just really good and work really well together.”

Mahlman joins JP Benzschawel as projected offensive linemen for the Badgers in the junior class.