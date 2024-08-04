BadgerBlitz.com brings you our "3-2-1" series where we focus in on how Wisconsin performed during Week 1 of fall camp.

Tawee Walker was a walk-on tailback at Oklahoma, but the 5-foot-9, 218-pound senior transfer is expected to play a significant role at Wisconsin this fall. And while the feeling coming into fall camp was that Chez Mellusi would open the season as the starter, Walker has been one of the top overall performers during Week 1.

Walker is a stockier, quick-twitch back who can run between the tackles but also has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. During Saturday's scrimmage, he once again stole the show.

“I think there’s a definite difference [with pads on]," head coach Luke Fickell told reporters. "It’s hard to see those things unless you can go some live - even full pads. When you're going thud, you never really know. So when you have opportunities to go like this, you can see some things. Yes from him, but you saw some things from the young backs as well.

"Don’t get me wrong, you see some things from the backs on the back-end of things as well. Who’s willing, who can and who can stop some charges. That’s what we have to find out about ourselves because we’re all a work in progress - coaches and players. When we recognize the things we have to do a lot better job of, the next step is being able to address those.”

There's a long way to go, but Walker has been Wisconsin's top tailback through one week.