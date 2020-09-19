Wisconsin received its new-look schedule Saturday morning, which included its six divisional opponents in the Big Ten West, as well as two cross-over games against Michigan and Indiana.

The changes come after the league made the decision to restart the 2020 season the weekend of Oct. 24.

The Big Ten Football Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

RELATED: Wisconsin can still be a "special team" during a unique season | After a tumultuous off-season, Badgers are ready to get back on the field |