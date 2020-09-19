 Wisconsin opens the 2020 season at home against Illinois.
Wisconsin Badgers 2020 schedule released

Wisconsin received its new-look schedule Saturday morning, which included its six divisional opponents in the Big Ten West, as well as two cross-over games against Michigan and Indiana.

The changes come after the league made the decision to restart the 2020 season the weekend of Oct. 24.

The Big Ten Football Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Wisconsin Badgers 2020 Schedule
WEEK  OPPONENT  DATE HOME/AWAY

WEEK 1

Illinois

10/24

HOME

WEEK 2

Nebraska

10/31

AWAY

WEEK 3

Purdue

11/7

HOME

WEEK 4

Michigan

11/14

AWAY

WEEK 5

Northwestern

11/21

AWAY

WEEK 6

Minnesota

11/28

HOME

WEEK 7

Indiana

12/5

HOME

WEEK 8

Iowa

12/12

AWAY

WEEK 9

Big Ten Championship Game

12/19

Indianapolis

{{ article.author_name }}