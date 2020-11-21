The Badgers announced prior to kickoff of Saturday’s game at Northwestern that junior defensive end Matt Henningsen (left arm), junior outside linebacker Izayah Green-May (right arm) and freshman James Thompson (right leg) are out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

EVANSTON, Ill. – The University of Wisconsin will be short-handed three reserves for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Henningsen was injured in the first half of Wisconsin’s 49-11 victory at Michigan last weekend while Thompson was injured late in the second half. Green-May did not play.

The loss of Henningsen is arguably the biggest personnel loss of the three, as the junior was in a steady rotation at the end spot with seniors Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand. Rand did not play last week but is expected back in the starting rotation today. In 29 career games, Henningsen has 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Pro Football Focus rated Henningsen as Wisconsin’s fourth-best defensive player for two games.

Green-May began last season in the starting lineup but a broken thumb severely limited his production throughout 2019. He finished with five tackles, one coming in the opener and four coming in reserve play against Kent State. Green-May didn’t record any stats in UW’s season-opening win against Illinois, as true freshman Nick Herbig was given the start and has been an early impact player for coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense.