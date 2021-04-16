A 6-8, 205-pound prospect from Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, Ilver committed to the Badgers in January over more than a dozen other scholarship offers. Originally from Estonia, Ilver played at Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia before moving to Western Reserve.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin officially announced the signing of 2021 forward Markus Ilver Friday, the final piece to the Badgers’ 2021 signing class.

“Markus is an excellent addition to our recruiting class and program," head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “He impressed us from the very beginning with size, athleticism and a skillset that matches our style of play. Markus has a well-rounded game with room to grow in all areas. His ability to shoot the ball at his size has been his strength to this point.”

Ilver represented Estonia at the 2020 Baltic Sea Basketball Cup, earning MVP honors after he averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds per game. Markus’ father, Priit Ilver, played professionally in Estonia.

“His path to Wisconsin is unique and we are excited to add such a high-character person to our locker room,” Gard said. “Like his father, Priit, who played collegiately at St. Francis Brooklyn, Markus came to the United States from Estonia to earn an opportunity to live out his dream of playing college basketball. We are looking forward to working with Markus to help him continue to reach his goals as a player and person.”

Ilver joins a recruiting class that includes two other forwards in Illinois’ Chris Hodges and South Dakota’s Matthew Mors. They both signed in the fall with point guard Chucky Hepburn. Hodges committed to the Badgers in August 2019 while Hepburn and Mors committed a day a part later that fall.

Those three have been on UW’s campus multiple times, while Ilver has been forced to view Wisconsin from afar with recruiting periods wiped out due to COVID.

Wisconsin has one open scholarship remaining after reportedly landing a transfer commitment from Wake Forest point guard Jahcobi Neath Thursday night. The 6-3 sophomore played in 50 games during two years at Wake Forest, averaging 17.4 minutes, 4.7 points, two assists, 0.5 steals and 1.8 rebounds. He’ll be eligible immediately after the NCAA passed a one-time transfer rule, allowing players to switch schools one time without having to sit out a season.