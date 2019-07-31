Wednesday, the Wisconsin men’s basketball program announced a familiar face will fill in for Howard Moore. Working at UW as the director of student-athlete engagement since February 2018, Alando Tucker will step in as an interim assistant coach on head coach Greg Gard’s staff for the 2019-20 season. The move comes after the Badgers on Monday, through a statement by the Moore family, announced that the long-time assistant would not be on staff this upcoming season and would be moving to a “long-term care and rehabilitation facility.” Moore is recovering from injuries he suffered during a tragic May car accident that claimed the lives of his wife and daughter. Wednesday’s release stated that Moore “is on medical leave.”

Alando Tucker (right) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)

“I never wanted to join the Wisconsin coaching staff under circumstances like this, and my thoughts and prayers are with Howard and his family and will continue to be all season,” Tucker said in a statement released by UW. “Howard and his family are very close friends of our family and his absence on the UW bench will be immense. He is the ultimate Badger and a tremendous coach. I owe it to him and my alma mater to do my best to coach up to his standard. I’m looking forward to working with our team and continue the strong legacy that guys like Howard have helped build.” A consensus All-American during his senior season, Tucker finished his UW career as the program’s all-time leading scorer (2,217 points), a record he still currently holds. He also claimed Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2007. “First off, the hearts of the entire Wisconsin basketball family are with Howard and his family right now,” Gard said in the same release. “We think about him daily and will continue to do so during the entire season. He has helped shape this program for more than 25 years and he will be missed in our huddle this year. “We’re thankful to have someone like Alando able to step into this role. His familiarity with the program and our players, combined with his incredible basketball experience and energy will be a great fit. No one person can fill Howard’s spot on our bench, but knowing how close he and Alando are as friends, I’m sure Alando will work as hard as possible to meet that level.”