Wisconsin announces Al Johnson as new running backs coach

Wisconsin brings back another former player to its coaching ranks, this time to lead one of its most important positions. UW and head coach Paul Chryst announced that Al Johnson was named running backs coach on Thursday. Johnson comes back to Madison after a four-year stint as head coach of Division II East Central. The move was first reported by FootballScoop on March 9. "I'm really excited to be able to bring Al back," Chryst said in a released statement. "He's a great coach and a tremendous person. His experience as a head coach and in all facets of the offense will help us immensely. Al truly cares about the players and helping them in their development and he is a great addition to our staff."

New Wisconsin running backs coach Al Johnson (UW Athletics)

Johnson played center at UW between 2000 and 2002. His senior season ended with third-team All-American accolades and a second-team All-Big Ten selection, along being honored as a finalist for the Rimington Trophy -- an annual award given to the country's best center. He will take on responsibilities from Gary Brown, who according to the program's press release, "has stepped away from coaching and assumed an off-field role with the program." Brown did not coach the running backs during the Las Vegas Bowl due to non-COVID health reasons, confirmed by UW in December, and former Badger Garrett Groshek guided that group. Johnson will inherit a room that includes sophomore Braelon Allen, who claimed second-team All-Big Ten accolades in 2021. The in-state product ran for 1,268 yards on 6.8 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns last year, recording eight 100-yard plus performances in the final nine contests. In that latter span, he averaged 135.4 yards per outing. "My family and I are thrilled to be back at Wisconsin," Johnson said in a statement within the same press release. "I'm incredibly thankful to Coach Chryst for this opportunity. It's truly an honor. You can't say no to the Wisconsin Badgers. "The absolute best part of coaching is helping to develop players on and off the field. I wouldn't be where I am today or have accomplished the things I have in my career without the people at Wisconsin who set me up for success. My goal is do the same thing for our players. When you add to that the opportunity to help our guys uphold the tradition we have at running back, this is a fantastic opportunity. I'm truly grateful."

Johnson assumed head coaching duties at East Central between 2018-21, adding interim athletic director responsibilities since July of last year. Before that, he made his first return to UW in a coaching role as a graduate assistant from 2016-17, interacting with the program's offensive line group that included current NFL players Ryan Ramczyk, David Edwards, Michael Deiter and Tyler Biadasz. Prior to those roles, Johnson returned to his high school roots to begin his coaching career in 2013 as an offensive coordinator for Southern Door. A year later, his journey took him to Division III St. Norbert College from 2014-15. Johnson played in 66 career games in the NFL between 2004-2008. The Dallas Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2003 draft. Wisconsin's coaching staff still sits at 10 assistant coaches heading into spring practices, which start next week according to one of its recent social media posts. UW has welcomed Johnson and two other new assistants, Bobby Engram (offensive coordinator) and Bill Sheridan (inside linebackers), to the program. Bob Bostad moved from coaching inside linebackers back to the offensive line, a familiar post for the assistant during his stint in Madison from 2008-11. UW announced in late February that Mickey Turner, who had mentored the tight ends since the 2015 season, transitioned to an off-the-field role that will have him spearheading the program's recruiting endeavors.