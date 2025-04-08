Badgers stay hot in Indiana with a commitment from 3-star CB Carsen Eloms

Earlier in this cycle, the Badgers closed on offensive lineman Benjamin Novak and wide receiver Tayshon Bardo . On Tuesday, Carsen Eloms , a standout from Fishers High School, announced his pledge to UW.

Of Wisconsin's four commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, three are from the state of Indiana.

Position coach Paul Haynes served as the lead contact in Eloms' recruitment. He visited Madison most recently this past weekend.

"We talk a lot and he really has shown me lots of love," Eloms told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "Coach Haynes has taken the time to really build a relationship with me, so I love that about him.

"I think it’s a place that I can see myself playing in the future, so I wanted to get up there and get a really good picture of what it’s like. Coach Haynes likes my fluidity on the field and my ability to come up and make plays. I love Coach Haynes and the atmosphere of game days at Wisconsin."

Eloms, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, chose Wisconsin over offers from Michigan State, Purdue and Vanderbilt, the three other schools he was scheduled to take officials to in June. He is currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in Indiana's 2026 in-state class.

As a junior, Eloms had two interceptions, eight pass breakups and 47 total tackles.

The Badgers are also scheduled to receive official visits from projected cornerbacks Jamyan Theodore and Braylon Edwards in June.