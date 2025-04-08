Published Apr 8, 2025
VIDEOS: Luke Fickell, Billy Edwards Jr. address media after practice
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON, Wis. — Following Wisconsin's eight practice of the spring, head coach Luke Fickell and starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. addressed the media.

This is Edwards' first time addressing the Madison media.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook