Wisconsin announces 2021-22 non-conference schedule

Wisconsin tips off the regular season November 9 hosting St. Francis Brooklyn at the Kohl Center, the beginning of a three-game home stand that includes Green Bay November 12 and Providence November 15. The matchup with the Friars is part of the Big Ten vs. Big East Gavitt Tipoff Games.

During Thanksgiving week, Wisconsin will play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Nov. 22-24. The Badgers open up tournament play against Texas A&M on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2. On Nov. 23, UW will face either Butler or Houston. Following that tournament, Wisconsin will travel to Atlanta for a game against Georgia Tech on December 1 in this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Wisconsin also visited the Yellow Jackets in 2001 as part of the third-annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, ironically playing the game three days after UW played in the Big Island Invitational in Hilo, Hawaii.

The annual matchup against the Golden Eagles begins a four-game homestand to end the non-conference portion of the schedule with games against Nicholls State (Dec.15), Morgan State (Dec.23) and Illinois State (Dec.29). The Badgers will host one exhibition game against UW-Whitewater on October 29. Complete tip times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Entering a season needing to replace five rotation players and four starters, Wisconsin will build around senior guard Brad Davison, junior forward Tyler Wahl and sophomore guard Jonathan Davis, who is one of 12 players on the roster who are sophomores or younger. To help bridge the gap, head coach Greg Gard and his staff added Cincinnati graduate transfer center Chris Vogt and Wake Forest junior guard Jahcobi Neath, who is eligible immediately.