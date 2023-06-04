Wisconsin adds three-star CB Vernon Woodward during official visit
Wisconsin's first official visitor weekend of the month produced the staff's first commitment from a projected cornerback.
Vernon Woodward, a three-star prospect from Florida, announced his pledge to the Badgers on Sunday evening. He is commit No. 9 for UW in the 2024 recruiting class.
A new offer for Wisconsin this spring, Woodward picked up a scholarship from position coach Paul Haynes in May. The thee-star prospect from Florida also had an official visit scheduled to Illinois in June.
At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Woodward brings intriguing size to the cornerback position. The standout from Winter Park High School also listed offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Oregon State, Purdue, South Florida, UCF and West Virginia, among others, during the course of his recruitment.
The Badgers are likely looking for at least one more corner in the 2024 cycle. Xavier Lucas and Kaj Sanders have already taken officials to UW, and the staff is expected to host Lloyd Irvin,Vernon, Miles Lockhart, Jay Harper and Jalen Todd later this month.
As a junior, Woodward recorded 57 total tackles, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
"I shut down one side of the field," Woodward told Rivals.com. "You know, coaches can really trust me in man-to-man coverage by myself on an island. So, I feel like I can be a big player to their program."
Look for more on this story later this evening from BadgerBlitz.com
