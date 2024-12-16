Wisconsin adds San Diego State transfer Danny O'Neil to QB room

The Badgers started the process of rebuilding the room on Monday with a commitment from Danny O'Neil , who played this fall at San Diego State.

Wisconsin saw three quarterbacks - Tyler Van Dyke , Cole LaCrue and Braedyn Locke - enter the transfer portal this month.

A former three-star prospect from the 2023 recruiting class, O'Neil was the first true freshman starting quarterback for the Aztecs in the program's history. He threw for 2,181 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

SDSU finished 3-9 under former Badgers' tight end Sean Lewis. But O’Neil opened the season by throwing 127 straight pass attempts without an interception. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at Wisconsin.

In high school at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, O'Neil had over 7,750 career yards through with 98 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,326 yards and 27 scores, something that is likely appealing for first-year coordinator Jeff Grimes.

O'Neil, 6-foot and 195 pounds, joins a quarterback room that currently includes Mabrey Mettauer and Milos Spasojevic from the 2024 roster. The Badgers also signed Carter Smith and Landyn Locke in the 2025 recruiting class. Both are expected to enroll early.

The Badgers are expected to continue to explore portal options at the position. Billy Edwards, who played the last three seasons at Maryland, is trending towards Wisconsin.

O'Neil is portal commit No. 5 for Wisconsin, along with DE Corey Walker, DL Parker Petersen, TE Tanner Koziol and OLB Mason Reiger.