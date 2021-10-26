CB transfer Kalon Gervin 'excited to put his hand in the pile' at Wisconsin

And though the 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback signed with Michigan State out of high school, the Badgers came out on top for his services through the transfer portal on Tuesday evening.

"I actually knew last week that it was the right decision for me, but I kind of wanted to make sure," Gervin told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin has great coaches, a great atmosphere and a great culture. They also have a great school with a great education, and just great people in general. So I'm just excited to put my hand in the pile.

"The coaches were excited when I told them the news and I think they were just waiting for me to jump aboard. They are excited to take that next step. Coach (Jim) Leonhard recruited me heavy when he was the defensive backs coach at Wisconsin. So now he's the defensive coordinator and it's funny how things go in a full circle. I'm excited to play for him."

A redshirt junior, Gervin, who played at powerhouse Cass Tech High School, started two games for the Spartans this fall before he announced his decision to transfer on Sept. 27. During his time in East Lansing, Gervin appeared in 23 career games with nine career starts. He has racked up 44 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery.

"When I hit the portal Boston College, Pittsburgh and Kansas hit me up right away. There were a bunch of schools and I can't even think of them all," Gervin said. "I'll be there in the spring and I'll have two years of eligibility remaining. I'll graduate from Michigan State this fall."

Gervin will step into a cornerback room next spring that will likely be without its starting duo from this season. Caesar Williams will have exhausted his eligibility, while Faion Hicks is expected to pursue a professional career at the conclusion of 2021.

"They talked about the opportunity that I'll have there with two senior starters leaving," Gervin said. "I just have to go in there and earn it. I'm just focused on go coming in and doing whatever I have to do to help the team."

Dean Engram and Alexander Smith could be penciled in with the No. 1 offense at corner next spring, but Semar Melvin, Donte Burton, Amaun Williams, Ricardo Hallman, Max Lofy and Al Ashford III, in addition to Gervin, are also expected to be in the mix.

"The pedigree is huge," Gervin said. 'Wisconsin has one of the best defenses in the country and they're in the top 10 across the board in all categories. It's great and I know I'm headed to the right school. Just go in and put my head down and buy into the culture and all the success that Coach (Paul) Chryst has had at Wisconsin."