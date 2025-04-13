Wisconsin adds four-star quarterback Ryan Hopkins to its 2026 class

Sunday evening, Ryan Hopkins , a four-star signal caller from Mater Dei High School California, made his commitment to the Badgers official. He is the fifth commit for head coach Luke Fickell in this cycle.

Hopkins, 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, chose Wisconsin over offers from Arizona, California, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Washington, among others. Kenny Guiton and Jeff Grimes served as the lead contacts in his recruitment.

“Wisconsin I know during the season they fired coach (Phil) Longo and they brought in coach (Jeff) Grimes,” Hopkins told Rivals.com in a previous interview. "I didn’t know a lot about coach Grimes and his background but after seeing him in person and talking to him and seeing his offense in person it gave me the confidence and reassurance it’s going to be a productive offense and a very balanced offense.

“They’re headed in a really good direction in recruiting and their coaching staff.”

Hopkins has been to Madison twice - once in the fall and most recently for a spring camp practice earlier this month. He is expected to return for an official visit the weekend of the weekend of May 30.

As a junior, Hopkins completed 144 passes for 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for 483 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.