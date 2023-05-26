Friday evening, the Badgers addressed that position with a commitment from Atticus Bertrams , an Australian specialist who signed with USC coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class.

"Special teams are a big part of the football game," head coach Luke Fickell said at the conclusion of camp. "We don't do a ton of it during spring ball - we just do the fundamental work, some drill-work stuff and we don't get as deep into some of the schemes of KOR and kickoff, stuff like that.

"But I think on a day like this you just go out and let guys play. You get to see what guys can transition and take some of those fundamental things that you've done and actually in a situation go ahead and use those. Ultimately at the end of spring you still get to evaluate a competitive-spirit drive and a sense of urgency and effort level that is different."

Wisconsin appears to be set at kicker with Nathanial Vakos and Nate Van Zelst, as well as long snapper with Peter Bowden. But there were still big questions surrounding the punting game after up and down camps from both Jack Van Dyke and Gavin Meyers. UW is trying to replace multi-year starter Andy Vujnovich.

"I think today was a day for us to really evaluate kicking," Fickell said. "We wanted to see what kind of guys we have and what guys can handle some pressure. I'm a little bit concerned and we have to figure some things out probably in the punting situation. I know it's a tougher time when we don't get outside and we don't get to see those guys have an opportunity to punt the ball and for us to return it as well. So I think first and foremost, where are we at kicking-wise?"

During his time at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell had two punters from ProKick Australia, the same program that produced Bertrams (6-foot-3 and 215 pounds). James Smith was a Ray Guy Finalist, while the Bearcats current punter, Mason Fletcher, was a 2022 Third Team All-American (Associated Press).