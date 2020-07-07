The major hurdle for UW to climb: He’s already committed to SMU.

Helping Houston (TX) Tomball Memorial to a 10-2 record and a trip to the second round of the UIL Class 6A Division II playoffs, 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver Joseph Manjack fits the bill for the Badgers.

The University of Wisconsin has put together a top 15 recruiting class, but the Badgers are still looking to add at least one pass catcher into the mix.

“I’m still 100 percent committed (to SMU),” Manjack told BadgerBlitz.com.

Manjack picked the Mustangs over Power Five offers from Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Washington State in early May. SMU offered him in late February, and he visited campus before the nation-wide shutdown. Still, Manjack getting an offer from new wide receiver coach Alvis Whitted and the Badgers in mid-June didn’t go unnoticed.

“I’m honored to be offered by Wisconsin,” Manjack said. “It’s a big-time school.”

A first-team all-district wide receiver, Manjack caught 69 passes for 1,246 yards and 15 touchdowns while also carrying the ball 28 times for 232 yards and three scores. With the coronavirus causing a prolonged dead period, Manjack isn’t certain if he’ll take any visits in the future, but he isn’t shutting the door on the opportunity.

“You never know,” he said.

Manjack, along with Skyler Bell, Eric Mccalister and Cameron Bonner, are top targets down the stretch for position coach Alvis Whitted.

The Badgers currently have 15 known commitments in the 2021 class.