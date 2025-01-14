Wisconsin, 2026 QB Jarin Mock moving in a different direction

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback from Ohio is back on the market after the two sides parted ways Tuesday.

Mock, from Pickerington North High School, was Wisconsin's first pledge in the junior cycle, but he was recruited by former coordinator and position coach Phil Longo.

"I knew going in that I was going to commit," Mock told BadgerBlitz.com in July. "I actually wanted to commit in June but my mom wanted to make sure it was the right place for me. She's big on academics and wanted to make sure I was taken care of there before I committed.

"Coach Longo was really excited when I told him. It was good to take this visit to make sure Wisconsin was the right place."

This winter, the Badgers hired Jeff Grimes to coordinate the offense and Kenny Guiton to coach the quarterbacks. After their evaluation, Mock is no longer in the plans moving forward.

Wisconsin could be in the market for two quarterbacks in 2026. So far, UW has extended scholarships to uncommitted signal callers Ryan Hopkins (San Juan Capistrano, CA), Brodie McWhorter (Kingston, GA) and Peyton Falzone (Nazareth, PA). Those three offers, however, were extended by Longo. On Tuesday, the Badgers also sent out a scholarship to Bowe Bentley, an unranked prospect from Texas.

Having Grimes is an indication of what the Badgers want to do in 2025 and beyond. Luke Fickell is returning to a running attack, and Kansas, where Grimes was in 2024, was No. 13 in the country (211.4 yards per game) in rushing offense.

“I would tell you that we want to be more of a pro style," Fickell said on Signing Day. "And what does that mean? That doesn't mean anything more than we want to be multiple. We want to be able to play in 11 personnel. We want to be able to play in 12 personnel. We want to be able to play it if we have 13 personnel, if that's possible, 21, we want to be in the gun. We want to be able to do the things that we've done out of the gun in the passing game. But we also want to be able to see ourselves under center for six, eight, 10 snaps a game.”

A three-star junior, Mock chose the Badgers over offers from Central Michigan, Marshall, UMass, and Miami (OH) at the time of his commitment.