Fall camp starts for the 2019 edition of the Wisconsin Badgers on Aug 1. Some positions appear to have more depth than others heading into camp, but each group will be called upon to lift up the team at key moments. Now less than a week before fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com looks at one player per position group that we will keep particular tabs on for those eight-plus practices open to the media in August. We covered the offense on Friday. Let's now look at the defense.

DEFENSIVE LINE: GARRETT RAND

Garrett Rand (AP Photos)

This feels like the easiest player to pick from a position group. The Wisconsin defense felt the effects of Garrett Rand's absence after he missed all of the 2018 season due to injury. Two redshirt freshmen - walk-on Matt Henningsen and converted offensive lineman Kayden Lyles - saw extensive time at the position last year. Now a redshirt junior, Rand played in 27 career games before the injury. He began working in limited fashion during the latter portion of spring practice, and a healthy Rand in 2019 will add needed experience to the defensive line.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: CHRISTIAN BELL

Quite possibly the position with the biggest question mark in terms of potential production heading into this upcoming season, there are several contenders for playing time at outside linebacker to pair opposite redshirt senior Zack Baun. The list includes redshirt junior Noah Burks, redshirt sophomore Izayah Green-May, redshirt senior Tyler Johnson and redshirt junior Christian Bell. Unlike the other 'backers who participated in spring ball, media did not see Bell practice as he continued to rehab from injury. However, head coach Paul Chryst noted last week that the Alabama transfer had been cleared for the summer. Last season, Bell played in nine games and recorded two tackles. According to Chryst, "there are times when he puts it together but not consistently." With Andrew Van Ginkel gone to the NFL, there needs to be pressure on opposing quarterbacks from the position group this season. Can the fourth-year player help the cause?

INSIDE LINEBACKER: JACK SANBORN

Jack Sanborn (left) (UW Athletics)

Gone are T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly, who hope to make their NFL dreams come true. Redshirt senior Chris Orr has seen plenty of playing time heading into his final season as a Badger and should help lock down the position group in 2019. Sophomore Jack Sanborn - the four-star 2018 signee - received first-team snaps alongside Orr in the spring. Last week during Big Ten Media Days, Orr believed Sanborn - who played in 11 games last season - showed that he was comprehending the defense. "I think the main thing Jack showed was just that he's getting it," Orr said on July 19. "Understanding the defense. Understanding the flow of just college football in general. You truly see that he's getting it, knows how to use his different strengths that he possesses to the best of his abilities, so you definitely see him getting it."

The next steps for Sanborn include gelling with Orr and a broader understanding the scheme, according to the elder statesman of the position group. "I think it's a combination of like chemistry with myself," Orr said. "We got some pretty good chemistry, and also him continuing to grow individually. Truly understanding the defense in its entirety, more so than just maybe the front seven and your coverage responsibilities on a particular play but understanding Coach (Jim) Leonhard's tendencies. The different things Coach Leonhard likes to do - where do people like to attack our defense? So I think once he grows in those areas, he can be great, too."

CORNERBACKS: RASHAD WILDGOOSE

Rashad Wildgoose (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

This was the hardest position to pick out, with a depth chart boasting a handful of players who started last season. Perhaps Rashad Wildgoose may best fit the bill here. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard mixed and matched his cornerbacks during the spring. It will bear watching where the second-year player from South Florida finds himself during fall camp with a loaded corner room (on paper) that includes Faion Hicks, Caesar Williams, Deron Harrell, Madison Cone and Donte Burton. All started games last season for Wisconsin. Last week, Orr mentioned that WIldgoose was among those who stood out during summer workouts. "You see 'Goose,' we had this thing up there where we track your max velocity," Orr said. "We track your vert and the high numbers from that week during workouts, and you see 'Goose' at like the top of the list. Especially with the velocity and the vertical you see him popping up more and more. You were like, 'Wow, he's making some strides right here.' "

SAFETIES: REGGIE PEARSON

Reggie Pearson (Getty Images)