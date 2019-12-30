Chris Orr had no idea that the University of Wisconsin puts every Badgers appearance in the Rose Bowl on the Camp Randall Stadium façade behind the home bench. What the Badgers senior inside linebacker does know is that those teams who return victorious from Pasadena are honored with banquets on the significant anniversaries of their win, and how revered those teams are by the fans upon their return. “We have reunions here for the Rose Bowl champions. It’ll solidify your legacy as a class, as a team. That’s exactly what you want,” Orr said. “Everybody here holds the Rose Bowl to a higher accord than any other bowl game.”

Pasadena has been a place of tragedy and triumph for the University of Wisconsin over the last 70 years. UW lost the Rose Bowl in 1953, 1960 and 1963 and didn’t return for 31 years. It was that fourth trip, though, a memorable 21-16 victory over UCLA in 1994, that paved the way for victories in the 1999 and 2000 editions, making then-head coach Barry Alvarez a god-like figure amongst the Wisconsin fan base. UW made three consecutive trips to Pasadena after winning the Big Ten during the 2010, 2011 and 2012 seasons. The Badgers lost to TCU, Oregon and Stanford by a combined 15 points. Those reunions – if they have them - aren’t likely to have the same type of atmosphere surrounding them. This past season, head football strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej – a former defensive tackle at Wisconsin - celebrated the 20th reunion of his team’s 17-9 victory over Stanford. Wisconsin’s players took notice. "You see the old Rose Bowl teams coming back and visiting here," quarterback Jack Coan said. "It’d be pretty special if we could win the Rose Bowl, and then 20 years from now we come back and revisit this place and all get together and be one of those teams that Wisconsin football looks up to.” Preparing for No. 6 Oregon in Wednesday’s 106th Rose Bowl, the Badgers enter as a group in search of a signature moment. Wisconsin has beaten top-10 opponents Michigan and Minnesota and registered other quality wins on its way to a West Division championship. But a stumble at Illinois and getting swept in two games against Ohio State has brought upon fair questions of just how good this year’s edition is.