Winning Rose Bowl would cement Wisconsin's legacy
Chris Orr had no idea that the University of Wisconsin puts every Badgers appearance in the Rose Bowl on the Camp Randall Stadium façade behind the home bench.
What the Badgers senior inside linebacker does know is that those teams who return victorious from Pasadena are honored with banquets on the significant anniversaries of their win, and how revered those teams are by the fans upon their return.
“We have reunions here for the Rose Bowl champions. It’ll solidify your legacy as a class, as a team. That’s exactly what you want,” Orr said. “Everybody here holds the Rose Bowl to a higher accord than any other bowl game.”
Pasadena has been a place of tragedy and triumph for the University of Wisconsin over the last 70 years. UW lost the Rose Bowl in 1953, 1960 and 1963 and didn’t return for 31 years. It was that fourth trip, though, a memorable 21-16 victory over UCLA in 1994, that paved the way for victories in the 1999 and 2000 editions, making then-head coach Barry Alvarez a god-like figure amongst the Wisconsin fan base.
UW made three consecutive trips to Pasadena after winning the Big Ten during the 2010, 2011 and 2012 seasons. The Badgers lost to TCU, Oregon and Stanford by a combined 15 points. Those reunions – if they have them - aren’t likely to have the same type of atmosphere surrounding them.
This past season, head football strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej – a former defensive tackle at Wisconsin - celebrated the 20th reunion of his team’s 17-9 victory over Stanford. Wisconsin’s players took notice.
"You see the old Rose Bowl teams coming back and visiting here," quarterback Jack Coan said. "It’d be pretty special if we could win the Rose Bowl, and then 20 years from now we come back and revisit this place and all get together and be one of those teams that Wisconsin football looks up to.”
Preparing for No. 6 Oregon in Wednesday’s 106th Rose Bowl, the Badgers enter as a group in search of a signature moment. Wisconsin has beaten top-10 opponents Michigan and Minnesota and registered other quality wins on its way to a West Division championship. But a stumble at Illinois and getting swept in two games against Ohio State has brought upon fair questions of just how good this year’s edition is.
“Getting the opportunity to play in a bowl game is huge for us,” tight end Jake Ferguson said. “I think for these guys playing in Pasadena, the Rose Bowl, one of the greatest bowl games ever, just getting that opportunity a lot of these guys are cherishing.”
On the other side, Oregon was on the doorstep of the College Football Playoffs until the Ducks stubbed their toe in an ugly loss at Arizona State. Unlike Wisconsin, the Ducks thrived in their conference title game with a one-sided victory over Utah to clinch its spot in the Rose Bowl.
Like Wisconsin, the Ducks attack teams with a combination of physical-brut strength and speed, able to hit the big play from the ground or through the air.
“They're a physical group,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “Running backs are downhill guys, and you watch this offensive line embarrassing people. I think our guys understand the challenge that's at hand. These guys get out in space and make some amazing plays for those wide receivers and getting them open and the running backs. We've got our work cut out for us with that group up front.”
Orr knows when he returns to Camp Randall in the future, the year ‘2020’ will be plastered with a white background and red lettering next to the nine other Rose Bowl appearances. He says it will “a great feeling” to look at that number and remember all the things that went into that opportunity, that moment to play on one of the grandest stages in college football.
Imagine how he will feel if he looks at that plaque on a reunion celebrating a victory in Southern California.
“We talk about that, wanting to be able to come back and see each other in 25 years, 10 years, whatever it is, and talk about this special season, that special game,” Orr said. “It’s a historic game so it would be an honor. It’s a privilege to even just play in it first of all, and it would be truly special to come out on top.”