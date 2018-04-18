MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers have had a few young players step up and make plays during their spring camp - including a few who are working their way into larger roles like soon-to-be redshirt sophomore Caesar Williams.
Our interview with Williams, a 6-foot, 179-pound cornerback from Grand Prairie, Texas, is included below.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news