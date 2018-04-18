Ticker
football

Williams ready to make plays for UW

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers have had a few young players step up and make plays during their spring camp - including a few who are working their way into larger roles like soon-to-be redshirt sophomore Caesar Williams.

Our interview with Williams, a 6-foot, 179-pound cornerback from Grand Prairie, Texas, is included below.

C44epz8nrncx4yl4hzwr
Caesar Williams (left) and Dontye Carriere-Williams (right)
Dan Sanger
