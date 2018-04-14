Ticker
2020 guard Donovan Williams makes return visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
Still in the very early stages of his recruitment, Dononvan Williams already knows a bit more about Wisconsin by having his older brother, freshman nose tackle Bryson Williams, already on campus.

But instead of a future at Camp Randall Stadium, the Badgers, among other programs, envision the younger Williams as a combo guard on the basketball court. Friday, UW hosted the 6-foot-5, 190-pound sophomore from Nebraska.

Donovan Williams
